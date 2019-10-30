



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An agreement has been reached on a development plan for the North Shore between PNC Park and Heinz Field.

The City of Pittsburgh announced Mayor Bill Peduto, the Stadium Authority, the Pirates, the Steelers and Continental Real Estate Companies reached an agreement on Wednesday.

The plans focus on Lot 4, which is located on the corner of Mazeroski Way and General Robinson Street, directly across from PNC Park.

The city says this will be the first residential development between PNC Park and Heinz Field.

The plans include an eight-story high-rise building that will have about four floors of apartments and four floors of retail and office space. A parking garage with nearly 450 spots, some reserved for residents, will also be built, along with a courtyard open to the public.

In a press release, Mayor Peduto said, “Bringing housing to the North Shore has long been one of my goals, along with introducing new, fan-friendly and public greenspaces to the area. I want to thank the Pirates and Steelers for their hard work with us on this.”