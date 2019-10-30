



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Northview Heights Public Safety Center has a new name.

The center was renamed the “Officer Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center” on Wednesday in honor of fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall, the city announced.

Hall was shot while off-duty in Homewood on July 14. He died in the hospital on July 17.

“We are here today to celebrate the life of Calvin Hall, and also to dedicate a building where he worked,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Joe Lewis, who leads the Officer Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center, said in a release. “He made a difference in multiple people’s lives, including mine and including every person who’s standing here now.”

“He left an indelible mark on his brother and sister officers, as well as the community he served,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a release. “He was known for his quick smile, ever-optimistic attitude and for his career-long focus on community policing. He was a model officer. He made it a priority to connect with residents, and succeeded in doing so.”

The center opened on Dec. 4, 2018, and serves residents of Northview Heights and Allegheny Dwellings.