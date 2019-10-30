PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a downtown sinkhole took Pittsburgh potholes to a whole new level, you can now commemorate the occasion with a Bridgeville Flyer bus ornament.
A local artist is promoting his new 2019 Sinkhole Commemorative Ornament on Twitter.
Celebrate the season with the 2019 Sinkhole Commemorative Ornament! Shipping mid November. Order at https://t.co/VQvbEpxGfn #pittsburgh #holiday #sinkhole #art pic.twitter.com/nxxPxQZEU2
— toby atticus fraley (@tobyfraley) October 30, 2019
Toby Atticus Fraley, a Pittsburgh based artist, says he’s now taking orders for the unique ornaments.
Each one is selling for $30, plus shipping, and they’re expected to ship out in November.
A massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday during morning rush hour, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car with it.
Both the bus and car have been removed, but the sinkhole still remains.
Part of 10th Street will be closed for about eight weeks.
You must log in to post a comment.