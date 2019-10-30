TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a downtown sinkhole took Pittsburgh potholes to a whole new level, you can now commemorate the occasion with a Bridgeville Flyer bus ornament.

A local artist is promoting his new 2019 Sinkhole Commemorative Ornament on Twitter.

Toby Atticus Fraley, a Pittsburgh based artist, says he’s now taking orders for the unique ornaments.

Each one is selling for $30, plus shipping, and they’re expected to ship out in November.

A massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday during morning rush hour, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car with it.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Both the bus and car have been removed, but the sinkhole still remains.

Part of 10th Street will be closed for about eight weeks.

