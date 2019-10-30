PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are turning to a former Pitt Panther for running back depth.
The team announced the signing of free agent Darrin Hall to the Practice Squad.
“We have released TE Kevin Rader and have signed RB Darrin Hall to our practice squad.”
The Steelers have a couple of running backs dealing with injuries including starter James Conner and rookie Benny Snell. Jaylen Samuels, who has missed the last few weeks with a knee injury, is back to full health, and he joins Trey Edmunds as the only two healthy backs on the roster.
Hall played four seasons with the Panthers, from 2015-2018. In his time at Pitt, he rushed for 2,189 yards and 21 touchdowns. Hall was an undrafted free agent out of Pitt in 2019, spending time with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.
To make room for Hall on the roster, the Steelers released tight end Kevin Rader, a local product who played at Pine Richland High School and Youngstown State University.
