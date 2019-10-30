PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cloudy but mild day is on tap for Wednesday with highs almost 10 degrees warmer than average in the upper 60s.
Rain arrives toward dinnertime with showers becoming a steadier rain late in the evening.
Expect warm lows tonight in the upper 50s with a break in the rain before heavier rain returns midday Thursday.
Trick-or-treat will be soggy with at least 1.5 inches of rain generally in the forecast across the region through Friday morning.
Friday brings a 20-degree drop in temperatures and gusty winds.
Sunshine and chilly temperatures this weekend as we welcome November.
