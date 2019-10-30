



O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Some anticipated bad weather is bringing more tricks than treats this Halloween.

Predicated heavy rain, fierce winds, and other weather concerns have put a damper on Halloween as many areas are moving times and dates for the trick-or-treaters.

This is causing some confusion for adults.

But some treat-or-treaters may luck out and may get double the candy, depending on where you live.

Parent Jamie Olesak said her daughter plans to dress up as a princess, but she’ll be wearing a rain jacket over top.

“I guess just a bunch of umbrellas,” Olesak said. “And sometimes we bring a wagon to pull them with umbrellas on top. Raincoats, maybe?”

Parent Richard Gentile said his daughter’s school Halloween parade might be canceled, but his community of O’Hara Township is still scheduled to trick or treat on Thursday evening.

He said it might be too late to change his schedule around for the weekend.

“Right now, it’s the day before so it probably would be kind of tough to adjust our whole weekend now or tomorrow morning,” Gentile said.

O’Hara Township is one area that is not rescheduling, along with places like Cranberry, Mt. Lebanon, Whitehall, and Elizabeth Township.

WATCH: KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports live on the trick-or-treating changes.



Penn Hills is one town sticking to the holiday.

“It’s a tough call, it really is,” township chief Howard Buton said. “And I think people geared for Halloween on the 31st.”

Burton tells KDKA they’re closely monitoring the weather, but moving it to the weekend messes with other plans.

“People said, ‘Let’s move it to Friday,'” Burton said. “Well, Friday is high school football night. So do we disrupt all those plans?”

MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION:

Ross Township is one of the townships pushing trick or treat back to Saturday.

“We decided to postpone due to the extreme rains and high winds. We’re concerned about possible downed trees are localized flooding,” said commissioner Steve Korbel said.

If you live in Cranberry Township, the decision will be made by the individual housing plans.

Parents are encouraged to keep checking social media since many townships are still on the fence.

A full list of all the trick or treat changes can be found here.