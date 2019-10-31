Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The iconic Kaufmann’s Department Store is long gone, but the Carnegie Science Center has built a replica that will keep the memories alive.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, the latest “Grand Depot” installation in The Minature Railroad & Village will be open to the public for the centinnel celebration.
The exhibit features hundreds of realistic animated scenes that illustrate how people lived in the Pittsburgh area from the 1880s to the late 1930s.
The new edition will feature the original Kaufmann’s clock.
Other replicas in the exhibit range from Primanti Bros. to Forbes Field.
