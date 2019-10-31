Comments
HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA)– Crews will finally begin construction on mini-casino that was proposed at the Westmoreland Mall over a year ago.
Officials announced the development of “Live! Casino Pittsburgh” will start Nov. 13.
The 100,000 square-foot casino is expected to have 750 slot machines, 30 table games, a sportsbook bar, and more.
Cordish Companies granted a $40 million gaming license back in July of 2018.
The casino is set to open next summer. Once completed, it is expected to generate about $200 million for the local economy.
