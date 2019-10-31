TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bomb Squad, East Carson Street, FBI, FBI Pittsburgh, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, South Side


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh officials, Pittsburgh Police, the bomb squad and other investigators have converged on the local FBI office on the South Side this morning.

The FBI says they are investigating suspicious activity outside the office on Carson Street. The first reports of activity at the scene came in around 6 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Crews from the Pittsburgh Fire Marine Division were also called to the scene.

Investigators were focusing on a car parked towards the back of the building. A firetruck was brought in to put a barrier up near the small, orange-colored vehicle while the investigating was being conducted.

A robot was doing a sweep inside the car. It was spotted on the passenger side of the vehicle.

An FBI spokesperson tells KDKA’s Lisa Washington that there is some sort of “language” written on the driver’s side door of the car.

Pittsburgh Police said they were assisting in the investigation.

The Propel School and Center for victims, located near the FBI office, are opening on schedule.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Lisa Washington

Comments