



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh officials, Pittsburgh Police, the bomb squad and other investigators have converged on the local FBI office on the South Side this morning.

The FBI says they are investigating suspicious activity outside the office on Carson Street. The first reports of activity at the scene came in around 6 a.m.

Crews from the Pittsburgh Fire Marine Division were also called to the scene.

Investigators were focusing on a car parked towards the back of the building. A firetruck was brought in to put a barrier up near the small, orange-colored vehicle while the investigating was being conducted.

A robot was doing a sweep inside the car. It was spotted on the passenger side of the vehicle.

An FBI spokesperson tells KDKA’s Lisa Washington that there is some sort of “language” written on the driver’s side door of the car.

Pittsburgh Police said they were assisting in the investigation.

The Propel School and Center for victims, located near the FBI office, are opening on schedule.

