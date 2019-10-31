



BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Journey and The Pretenders are coming to the Pittsburgh area this summer, and they’ll be playing all the classics.

The two bands are slated to perform at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on July 11 of next year, with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Journey says the show will feature “all new production” as well as their “hits from start to finish.”

Journey is heading on tour with @ThePretendersHQ! General onsale starts Fri, Nov 8 at 10am. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows beginning Mon, Nov 4. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available. Visit https://t.co/SzB0GsJB5C pic.twitter.com/250xAXifih — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) October 31, 2019

There are more than 60 scheduled stops, kicking off in May with a show in Washington and coming to an end in September 2020 in New York. Right before their last tour date, they’ll stop in Hershey on Sept. 11 for one more Pennsylvania show.

Tickets will be available on pre-sale this Monday, Nov. 4 through Live Nation for American Express Card Members.

For the general public, tickets will go on sale on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticket Master.