



NEW YORK (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell dropped a bombshell while appearing on a podcast, saying the Pittsburgh Steelers were “in the mix” for a possible trade.

The New York Jets running back was on the UNINTERRUPTED’s 17 Weeks podcast, which came out Thursday and discussed being the subject of trade rumors at the recent trade deadline.

“There were teams like Houston, the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs and surprisingly the Steelers, were all in the mix of trying to trade for me,” Bell said on the podcast.

Nothing came of the rumors and Bell remained on the Jets.

The Steelers have dealt with recent injuries to the running back position.

James Conner injured his shoulder and Benny Snell had knee surgery.

Bell was on the Steelers from 2013-17.

He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets.