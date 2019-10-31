



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men were convicted of throwing a large chunk of concrete at a dog, causing a spinal injury.

Allegheny County announced Thursday that Dylan Szafranski and Tyler Meckling were sentenced to two years of probation. They were also each ordered to pay half of the $326 veterinarian bill and have no contact with the animal’s owner.

The criminal complaint said Crafton police were dispatched to Maplewood Avenue in April 2019 for the incident.

When police arrived, they learned from the dog’s owner that a female threw a rock at her dog.

The female, who was with her boyfriend and his friend, told police one of the males threw the rock in self-defense.

Police later learned that Szafranski picked up a 10-pound rock from the alley before approaching the dog, the complaint says

The dog sustained severe injuries to its back and was profusely bleeding, the complaint said. He also threatened the dog’s owner, officials say.

Meckling said the dog was attempting to attack them.

Szafranski was convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal conspiracy and disorderly conduct.

Meckling was convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats.