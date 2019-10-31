Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Allegheny County Dispatch reporters said a car caught fire in a campus parking garage.
Firefighters were reportedly on the scene handling the fire on 4720 Forbes Avenue around 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Authorities said a car was engulfed in flames inside of an on-campus parking garage at Carnegie Mellon University.
The Robert Mehrabian Collaborative Innovation Center had been evacuated.
ALL CLEAR: The CIC building is reoccupied and open for normal operation.
— Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) October 31, 2019
The fire has been contained. No injuries were reported.
