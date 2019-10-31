TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Allegheny County Dispatch reporters said a car caught fire in a campus parking garage.

Firefighters were reportedly on the scene handling the fire on 4720 Forbes Avenue around 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Authorities said a car was engulfed in flames inside of an on-campus parking garage at Carnegie Mellon University.

The Robert Mehrabian Collaborative Innovation Center had been evacuated.

The fire has been contained. No injuries were reported.

