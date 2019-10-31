TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have sent Sam Lafferty to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The team announced the move on Thursday.

Lafferty is a Hollidaysburg, Pa. native who made his NHL debut Oct. 8.

He tallied six points in 10 games.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani said Evgeni Malkin is expected to make his return Saturday.

Malkin has been out since the first week of the season

