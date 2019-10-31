



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a Pittsburgh bus stuck in a sinkhole made headlines, one person decided to make it their Halloween costume.

Joshua Boyda stole the show Thursday, dressing as the Port Authority Bus that was swallowed by the sinkhole.

Boyda said on Facebook it took him around three hours to create the costume.

He was spotted around town on Thursday.

WATCH: Here is the Pittsburgh sinkhole bus costume.



A local artist also commemorated the occasion with a Bridgeville Flyer bus ornament.

A massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car with it.

Both the bus and car were removed, but the sinkhole still remains.

Part of 10th Street will be closed for about eight weeks.