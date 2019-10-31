Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police’s comfort dog Zane is getting into the Halloween spirit with an adorable costume.
Pittsburgh Police shared a photo of Zane all dressed up in a lion costume for Halloween.
“RAWR! Our mane man Zane hopes your Halloween is a roaring success… and he ain’t lion!” the post said.
Zane, a golden retriever, is the Pittsburgh Police’s first comfort dog.
He and Officer Victoria Burch are part of the peer support team.
“Zane” whose name means in Hebrew “gift” and “prayed for” fits right in at Zone Four where he has helped officers coping with the trauma from responding to the Tree of Life tragedy.
