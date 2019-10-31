Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Two separate robberies happened at Rite Aid pharmacies last night.
Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 officers responded to a robbery at 1800 Morningside Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on October 30.
Rite Aid employees at that location said a man wearing a white hoodie entered the store and showed a handgun to the clerk, demanding money.
He was described as being 5’11” tall in his early 20’s.
Later that night, just before 8:30 p.m., Zone 1 police responded to the second robbery at 802 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Employees say the man was allegedly buying candy when he reached into the register to take the money.
This second suspect was said to be 6’3″ tall and 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie.
Police continue to investigate both robberies.
