Teenager Now Charged With 'Terroristic Threats' After Tweeting He Would Commit A Hate Crime Against A Pittsburgh HospitalA 16-year-old teenager from Beaver County has now been charged with "terroristic threats". The teen was arrested after tweeting "I am going to commit a hate crime on September 4th, 2019 at 10:30 Am. The location will be an undisclosed hospital in Pittsburgh, PA" on Sept. 3.