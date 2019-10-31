Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 16-year-old teenager from Beaver County has now been charged with “terroristic threats”. The teen was arrested after tweeting: “I am going to commit a hate crime on September 4th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The location will be an undisclosed hospital in Pittsburgh, PA” on Sept. 3.
The teenager was identified less than 24 hours after posting the tweet through the collaborative efforts of FBI Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Police Department. The charges will be filed with the Lawrence County Juvenile Court System.
Local hospital giants UPMC and Highmark were particularly concerned about the threat, but authorities have said that the teenager had no actual plan to carry out the threat.
