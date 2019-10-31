



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is possible for parts of Western Pennsylvania as families hit the streets tonight for trick-or-treating and Halloween celebrations.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of central Pennsylvania, including the local counties of Armstrong, Cambria, Clairon, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, Somerset and Westmoreland, as well as Monongalia and Preston counties in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.

The watch is in effect through midnight.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, PA, VA, WV until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/ugChQOinDx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 31, 2019

NWS has also issued a flood warning for northwestern Allegheny County as well as a second flood warning for central Allegheny County.

We are getting reports of flooding in the area as leaves are wreaking havoc on storm drainage capabilities. Be careful driving home! — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 31, 2019

The estimated rainfall is up to two inches.

Areas that could be impacted include Ross Township, McCandless Township, Moon Township, Franklin Park, Hampton Township, Robinson Township, Economy, Kennedy Township, Ambridge, Wexford, Coraopolis and Sewickeley. That advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Locust Street in Coraopolis is experiencing flooding. Some cars are in water that comes past their tires.

The second flash flood warning is in effect at 6:45 p.m. and includes Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Monroeville, McKeesport, Shaler Township, Plum, West Mifflin and Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Allegheny County says Brandt School Road in Franklin Park is closed between Wexford Bayne Road and Corporate Drive due to flooding.

Franklin Park: Brandt School Road is closed between Wexford Bayne Road (Route 910) and Corporate Drive due to flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 31, 2019

They also issued an alert for Penn Hills, saying asphalt from a bridge in the 4300 block Verona Road is washing away with floodwater.

Penn Hills: 4300 block Verona Road – asphalt from bridge washing away with flood water. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 31, 2019

Bethel Park is also affected by flooding. Bethel Park Police say Route 88 at Valley Drive is experiencing “flooding conditions.”

WEATHER ALERT: Rt. 88 at Valley Dr. is experiencing flooding conditions, along with several other roadways around the Municipality. Please use caution and avoid driving through flooded roads. — Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) October 31, 2019

Other Bethel Park-area roads are experiencing some flooding as well. Police remind motorists to use caution and avoid flooded roads.

Moon Township Police Department says it’s a good idea to avoid University Boulevard southbound uphill from Stoops Ferry Road. They say there is flooding there too and they report it looks like another landslide could be imminent.

The 9000 block of Maple Street in Plum is also experiencing flooding.

NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Indiana County until 5:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indiana PA, Clymer PA, Rossiter PA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9QPTbmdWb5 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 31, 2019

They say the areas included in the warning are Indiana, Clymer and Rossiter.

A KDKA viewer in Armstrong County is also reporting flooding on Nichola Road in West Franklin Township.

There is also a Wind Advisory in place for much of the viewing area, beginning at 5 p.m. and going through 10 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts are expected to top 40 mph, and we could potentially see some wind gusts topping 45 mph.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says a nasty system is passing through the area this Halloween evening.

Gusty winds, potentially strong storms and rapidly falling temperatures can be expected over the coming hours.

Ray Petelin says it will be cold enough, by midnight, for the wind chills to feel like it is in the 20s. This will remain the case at the bus stop in the morning.

With the actual temperatures falling into the 30s overnight, any leftover rain could mix with — then change — to snow. Ray Petelin doesn’t expect there to be any accumulations.

High pressure will build into the region Friday. This will lead to gradually clearing skies.

Other than some late, isolated sprinkles Saturday, the weekend looks to stay dry and very cool.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.