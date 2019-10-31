TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge in the Tree of Life shooting case says she will not set a firm trial date and when she does, it won’t conflict with the Jewish High Holidays.

She says she’ll also ensure the jury selection won’t conflict with the High Holy Days.

Robert Bowers is the shooter accused of killing 11 people in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue last October.

Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bowers. He’s charged with the obstruction of an exercise of religious belief resulting in death, a hate crime that could merit execution under the federal system.

When Bowers offered to plead guilty in exchange for life without release, court documents recently released showed federal prosecutors, still seeking the death penalty, rejected his guilty plea.

