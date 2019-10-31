



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge in the Tree of Life shooting case says she will not set a firm trial date and when she does, it won’t conflict with the Jewish High Holidays.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports Judge Ambrose in the Tree of Life case won’t yet set a firm date for the trial.

#BREAKING: Judge Ambrose in Robert Bowers #TreeofLife case says she will *not* set a firm trial date yet, but when she does set one- it will not conflict with the Jewish High Holidays. She said not even jury selection will conflict. It will all happen afterwards . @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZxekIQs5JS — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 31, 2019

She says she’ll also ensure the jury selection won’t conflict with the High Holy Days.

#New: Leaders from the Dor Hadash Congregation said to me that they are “bearing witness” to this process & they keep coming to the court hearings to represent all the #TreeofLife #synagogue shooting victims who could not be here today @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jYVT6Gx0ev — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 31, 2019

Robert Bowers is the shooter accused of killing 11 people in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue last October.

Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bowers. He’s charged with the obstruction of an exercise of religious belief resulting in death, a hate crime that could merit execution under the federal system.

When Bowers offered to plead guilty in exchange for life without release, court documents recently released showed federal prosecutors, still seeking the death penalty, rejected his guilty plea.

