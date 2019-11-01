TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
Allegheny County has been ranked best color for leaves in the PA Department of Conservation and National Resources’ most recent Fall Foliage Report. The best color category means that leave foliage is reaching its peak color this week.

(Photo Credit: DCNR Twitter)

The report stated that “The Pittsburgh area will see a wide range of color with maples, birches, hickories, and cherries displaying good fall color.” Greene and Washington counties will have the “excellent opportunities” to see vibrant hickory leaves. The colors are expected to turn from yellow to a blaze orange.

The DCNR posts weekly fall foliage reports.

