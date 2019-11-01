Allegheny County has been ranked best color for leaves in the PA Department of Conservation and National Resources’ most recent Fall Foliage Report. The best color category means that leave foliage is reaching its peak color this week.
The report stated that “The Pittsburgh area will see a wide range of color with maples, birches, hickories, and cherries displaying good fall color.” Greene and Washington counties will have the “excellent opportunities” to see vibrant hickory leaves. The colors are expected to turn from yellow to a blaze orange.
Good fall foliage viewing opportunities persist especially in central & southern portions of state.🍁🍂Peak colors expected for southeast, while prime conditions will only last a few more days in the central forests. Learn more ➡ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL #PAFallFoliage #FallinPA pic.twitter.com/0PKXorJ8tD
— PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 31, 2019
The DCNR posts weekly fall foliage reports.
