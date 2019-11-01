NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — Emmy-winning “Pose” actor Billy Porter, a Pittsburgh native, will be one of the headlining acts this year in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Other headliners include Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland.
Macy’s said Friday that Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi also will participate in the 93rd annual parade on Nov. 28.
The annual special will air at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” That Girl Lay Lay, Natasha Bedingfield, Chris Young, NCT 127, Chris Janson and Josh Dela Cruz.
