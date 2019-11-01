Comments
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials seized more than 111 bricks of heroin and fentanyl from a home in McKeesport that had three children inside at the time.
The Allegheny County police say they stopped more than $33,000 of heroin from reaching the streets.
County police, along with other agencies, searched a home in Crawford Village Housing Complex in Mckeesport on Friday.
They found the bricks of heroin and fentanyl and $700 in cash. They also discovered a loaded semi-automatic gun.
Tyjior Brown and Camille Pruitt are now facing charges.
You must log in to post a comment.