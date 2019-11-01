Comments
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Two buildings on the campus of the Community College of Beaver County have been evacuated while firefighters check out reports of heavy smoke.
According to Beaver County emergency officials, Buildings 4 and 5 were evacuated. One is a Science and Technology building and the other is an administrative building.
Officials say everyone made it out safely.
They were relocated to the lower level of the Student Services Center while police and firefighters try to find the source of the smoke.
The college is asking students to remain calm and avoid the area of those two buildings.
Duquesne Light has also been called to the scene.
