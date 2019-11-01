TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charity Basketball Game, Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, Duquesne Univeristy, West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Duquesne is set to face off against West Virginia University in a charity basketball game for people impacted by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio earlier this year.

The colleges are scheduled to play Friday at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia University Coliseum in Morgantown, with the proceeds going toward the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Tickets range from $10 to $15.

Nine people were killed in August when 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton. Betts’ sister was among those killed. Police say they killed Betts no more than 30 seconds after he started shooting.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments