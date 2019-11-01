PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh officials say the man who drove a suspicious vehicle with a bizarre message scrawled across the driver’s side door up to their back gate has turned himself in.
According to the FBI, the man voluntarily turned himself in this morning.
They say he is suffering from an unknown mental illness, but is now receiving help thanks to his family.
Officials say guards first noticed the car being driven up to the South Side office’s back gate around 5 a.m. Thursday. The incident brought multiple law enforcement agencies to the scene, including Pittsburgh Police and the bomb squad.
A message was spray painted in white lettering on the side of the orange-colored vehicle. It read: “Russia plants micro radio devices in ppls ears and controls them using a sound similar to a dog whistle. Subliminal hypnosis.”
Investigators say there were no threats to the public and will not be releasing the man’s name.
