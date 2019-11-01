



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Flag football is becoming one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country.

A report from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association shows over six and half million people play.

While many consider it a safer alternative to tackle football, some leagues are now requiring kids to use helmets.

Virginia Tech tested several helmets and released its first-ever safety ratings for flag football headgear this year.

A total of 12 different headgears have been tested using the STAR evaluation. The test ranks models to evaluate which reduce concussion risk.

According to the testing results, The Vicis Ultim helmet offers the best protection with minimal padded material. It’s priced at $119.

Some of the other better performing helmets include the GameBreak-PRO Soft Shell Headgear ($79.99) and the Adidas Force PRO Softshell Headgear ($89.99).

“Concussions, when that head to head impact happens, you know, head accelerations are going to occur. If we can reduce those by 70%, or more than that is kind of elicits the five-star rating,” said dr. Barry Miller of Virginia Tech helmet lab.

Texas’ 7-on-7 organization is the first statewide group in the country to require soft-shell helmets for players across the board.