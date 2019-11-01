



The holiday shopping season in Mercer County is already underway, drawing scores of people who are searching for great holiday gifts and hoping to pick up some fantastic items for themselves, too.

Mercer County is located in northwestern Pennsylvania. The County’s diverse shopping destinations and small-town charm attract people in the western part of the state, but also welcome visitors from eastern Ohio, southwestern New York, and Ontario, Canada. Pennsylvania does not charge sales tax on most clothing and shoes, offering exceptional value for shoppers who are searching for the season’s hottest gift items.

We recommend at least a day – and even two or three days – for a Mercer County holiday shopping tour that includes several of Mercer County’s most popular destinations, including Grove City Premium Outlets, Wendell August Forge and Kraynak’s.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Grove City Premium Outlets

Bargain-minded shoppers from Cleveland, Erie, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Toronto and beyond visit Grove City Premium Outlets for deep discounts on clothing, housewares, shoes, health and beauty, specialty gifts, decor, jewelry and more.

More than 6 million people visit the Grove City Outlets every year. The single-floor, open air outlet mall is located right off of Interstate 79 and three miles from I-80, and is just three hours from the Canadian border. The Outlets feature 130 stores with destination shops that include Calvin Klein, Coach, J. Crew Factory, Nautica, Polo Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Michele R. Czerwinski, the director of marketing and business development for the Outlets, says, “Our holiday shoppers come looking to power shop and save. During the earlier October and November sales, the majority of our loyal shoppers are savvy moms who drive a distance to spend the day to shop with us and find savings, since they tend to shop for their entire extended families.”

Shoppers can enjoy the smell and taste of Starbucks Coffee, head to Kate Spade New York and test drive over 60 styles of hand bags, clothing and accessories, pop over to Adidas and find the hottest looks in athletic & leisure, be seduced by beautiful scents at Bath & Body Works, and find a gift for everyone in the family including the dog at Old Navy Outlet. For a last stop of the day, head to the Beef Jerky Outlet and taste over 100 flavors of beef jerky as well as sample jellies and candy, a real taste treat for the entire family.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Shop and Save on Holiday Gifts at Grove City Premium Outlets

Early holiday events at Grove City Outlets include the Get Ready Holiday Sale that runs from Nov. 1-17, 2019. Shoppers for the first time ever can score 25% off one item at over 50 stores like Under Armour, Michael Kors and the North Face Outlet by simply texting GIFT 235 to 74666 to receive the digital discount guide and you are on your way to saving more! The annual Thanksgiving Weekend Sale runs from 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, through Dec. 1 with extended hours. Visit the website at www.premiumoutlets.com/grovecity for specific store sales.

“We love this sale because we see families and friends shopping together and enjoying each other and the event. We have both the avid bargain hunters and those who just come to get into the holiday spirit,” says Czerwinski. Our final sale of the year is the Ultimate Holiday Outlet sale that runs from December 6 and runs through December 24 and retailers prepare all year long to have must have gifts at the sharpest prices of the season during this sale.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, great bargains are offered every day. The After-Christmas Sale is on from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. In addition, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 21, there will be a strolling Santa that kids and adults can visit every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and take a special selfie.

How to Get There: Grove City Premium Outlets are located at 1911 Leesburg Grove City Rd, Grove City, PA 16127. For more information, including expanded shopping hours, call 724-748-4770 or go to www.premiumoutlets.com/grovecity.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Wendell August Forge

For unique, heirloom-quality gift items, Wendell August Forge is a must-stop locale on your Mercer County holiday shopping tour. The Forge, which is the largest and oldest in the United States, was founded in 1923 and remains one of the most recognizable metal giftware companies in the country.

Using hand and hammer, artisans craft beautiful heirloom gifts for wedding, baby, Christmas and all of life’s special moments. They are known for handcrafting the most unique ornaments in the world, adorned with stunning Swarovski crystals.

Their Grove City flagship retail store features hand-crafted gifts that you can’t find elsewhere, making it the perfect place to search for distinctive Christmas and holiday presents, especially for those hard-to-shop-for people on your list.

Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Wendell August Forge

This year, Wendell August Forge has crafted its first NFL Gift Collection. You can personalize Christmas ornaments and coasters for all 32 teams. This year, you can get Limited Edition Collectible Ornaments for select teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns. Also for the sports fan, Wendell August Forge has released its 2019 Pittsburgh Penguins Gift Collection, which includes a Players Edition Coaster Set. The gift-of-the-year for Pens fans, each is beautifully boxed.

“Our new holiday collection is our best yet,” said Wendell August Retail Director Rob Ridgeway. “The quality and craftsmanship of this year’s products is top notch and I think both our existing customers, and customers who are new to Wendell August Forge will be impressed.”

In addition to browsing the Forge to look for the perfect holiday gift, visitors can take a tour the Coal Fired Forge and see how our pieces are made – from hand hammering, forming the design and creating a die, to pressing it into a metal canvas. Wendell August also plans to introduce an enhanced workshop tour soon. Winter store hours are Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

How to Get There: The Wendell August Forge Flagship Store is located at 2074 Leesburg-Grove City Road in Grove City, on Route 208, 1/2 mile west of the Grove City Premium Outlets). Driving time from downtown Pittsburgh is 1 hour. Visit their website at http://www.wendellaugust.com

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Kraynak’s

Step into Kraynak’s during the holiday shopping season, and you’ll find that you’ve been transported directly to the North Pole. Santa’s Christmasland, a one-of-a-kind attraction, is featured in the store every year from Sept. 10 until Dec. 31. The family-owned business, which started in 1961, features more than 70 decorated trees, each with a different theme. From traditional winter themes with snowmen and penguins, to religious and nativity décor, the display invites visitors to enjoy this spectacle as they make their way down the 300-foot long path of Christmasland. Add in life-like animated figures, festive music, a fresh display each year, and a visit to Kraynak’s becomes a holiday tradition that more and more people discover and cherish.

Store customers can buy and decorate their own Christmas trees to reflect the themes that are on display each year, or can even purchase the entire tree to bring home after the holiday season. Many times, store manager Dan Zippie says, people visit Kraynak’s to get new ideas and then buy decorations for their own special tree that families trim together.

“Our store is very diverse, and we have 20,000 sq. ft. in the main store, with more than two acres of greenhouses displaying a full line of Christmas decorations. Our toy department includes Lionel trains, Lego and Playmobil, Breyer horses, and Melissa & Doug toys. We have a sports department that sells NFL ornaments and decorations. The gift department is packed with sweaters, scarves, accessories, and Christmas jewelry. There’s even a 40-foot section of simple and challenging puzzles. You’ll find just what you’re looking for at Kraynak’s, plus much more,” said Zippie.

Visit Santa at Kraynak’s

Kraynak’s also has a Christmas and holiday department with indoor décor including Department 56 villages, gift sets, and Snowbabies figurines. Just 700 feet behind Kraynak’s original store is a full-line garden center, featuring shrubbery, garden accessories, and furniture, and cut trees for those who love the look and scent of a real tree in their home during the holidays. There are also more than 150 artificial trees in stock at the main store from which to choose.

Beginning Nov. 8th Santa will be at Kraynak’s every day. Kids are invited to sit and talk to Santa and tell him what they’d like to see under the tree this year. Photos can also be taken with Santa for a fee.

“We have the area’s largest free Christmas display, so a visit to Kraynak’s becomes a family tradition for a lot of people to discover and then cherish. All ages love Christmasland’s trees, festive music, and the scenes we create to put smile on everyone’s faces. We welcome thousands of people every year, and we’re thrilled that so many consider a trip to Kraynak’s a part of their family’s holiday traditions. Many people come over a hundred miles and when visiting the area, make Kraynak’s a stop,” said Zippie.

Zippie suggests several hours to see everything Kraynak’s has to offer. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., with Santa there from 10 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. On Sundays, the store is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with Santa there from 10 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Kraynak’s is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

How to Get There: Kraynak’s is located at the crossroads of I-80 and I-79. The address is 2525 East State St., Hermitage, PA 16148. Driving time from downtown Pittsburgh is 90 minutes. Visit their website at http://www.kraynaks.com.

For a full list of Mercer County retailers and shops, visit our site or sign up online to receive a coupon book that’s packed with year-round discounts.