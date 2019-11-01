NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Crews are hoping to tear down a vacant home in North Braddock before it slides down a hill.

The home is located on Cliff Street.

Part of it partially collapsed with the high winds and heavy rain on Halloween.

The house appears to have shifted and twisted, shattering the windows and pushing in the front door.

Police have surrounded it with caution tape because it is such a dangerous situation.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to tear down buildings like this. We have 325 in the borough. We try to get as much grant money as we can, but being a small borough like this, strapped for cash, it’s kind of tough,” North Braddock building code official Dave Andrews said.

A North Braddock code enforcement officials says no one has lived in the home for 10 to 15 years, and it is rotting from the inside out.

