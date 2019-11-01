PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There will be heavy traffic on detour roads during the overnight closures for Exit 57 and Exit 48.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is urging drivers who are traveling westbound on the PA Turnpike to be aware of closures between Pittsburgh, Exit 57, and Allegheny Valley, Exit 48.
The following is a posted detour for the exit at Pittsburgh Interchange:
• I-376 West (16 miles) to
• I-279 North (Ft. Duquesne Bridge), bear right on bridge to
• State Route 28 North (23 miles) to
• Harmarville Exit, State Route 910 east (.1 mile)
• Left onto Freeport Road (.7 mile)
• Reenter I-76 at the Allegheny Valley Interchange, Exit 48
• Follow signs to Ohio and West.
The interchange closures will start on Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Nov. 3.
Crews will be working on a bridge beam erection to replace the Saltsburg Road Bridge. Traffic on this bridge will not be affected.
All drivers traveling eastbound in these areas will be restricted to a single lane.
You must log in to post a comment.