



Mt. Oliver (KDKA) — A South Side mother is pleading for answers and community assistance on the four-year anniversary of her son’s unsolved murder.

Allegheny County Homicide Detectives have yet to solve the murder of 11-year-old David McIntyre.

He was shot multiple times while playing video games with his older brother inside his family’s home in Mt. Oliver in November 2015.

McIntyre’s mother, Amanda Gordon, tells KDKA her little boy would have turned 15 this year. McIntyre was a sixth-grader at the Pittsburgh Classical Academy.

Gordon, who has since moved out of the Hays Street apartment in Mt. Oliver, said an unknown gunman walked right through her front door and opened fire.

“[He was a] high honor roll student and would give you the shirt off his back,” Gordon said of her son.

The alleged gunman shot her youngest son four times. McIntyre’s older brother CJ was shot six times.

Miraculously, CJ survived. Gordon said the gunman’s motive is still a mystery.

“To this day, he never concealed his identity, so why are you doing it today?” said Gordon. “You didn’t conceal your identity when you stood there and shot my kids. (You) looked my kids in the face, so stop being a coward and look me in the face.”

Gordon told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller she never wants “dust to cover” her son’s life. She also said she cannot believe no one has come forward with information about her son’s killer after all these years.

“That’s what I don’t understand,” Gordon said. “It was a nice day that day. A lot of people were out. How nobody saw somebody run or walk because I never heard any tires.”

There’s still a reward being offered by Crime Stoppers for anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest.

CJ did give police a description of the gunman immediately following the shooting.

He’s described as a white male, tall, thin build, in his 30s or 40s with dark hair.