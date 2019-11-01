Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA stopped a man with a loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport, marking the 31st gun confiscated there this year.
TSA says their officers stopped a Texas man on Thursday with a .40 caliber handgun. They say it was loaded with 14 bullets, one in the chamber.
This is the 31st gun TSA agents have confiscated at the Pittsburgh airport in 2019.
Allegheny County Police detained the man for questioning. He reportedly didn’t know he had his handgun with him.
This is also the second gun confiscated by TSA agents on Thursday.
A loaded gun was also taken at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.
