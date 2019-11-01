TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
Filed Under:Football, High School Football, High School Football Scores, Know The Score, WPIAL, WPIAL Scores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

WPIAL

First Round

Penn-Trafford 48, Fox Chapel 7

Peters Township 47, Mars 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

