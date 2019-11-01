WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Four men are facing charges following an investigation in Indiana County.
Pennsylvania State Police say they were helping the Indiana Borough Police Department investigate a theft when they were led to the 700 block of South Fifth Street in White Township.
They say they smelled raw and burnt marijuana when they arrived.
The tenents let police inside, and troopers say they seized about 460 grams of what they suspect is marijuana.
Additionally, they say they found packaged marijuana and a digital scale in a duffle bag on the floor. Other drug paraphernalia was also seized from that room.
Police allege the room belonged to 22-year-old Matthew Baird. He was arrested by police and was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors.
Police say three other men at the house during the investigation have charges pending.
