PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–One voice has been giving local horse racing fans every moment of the dramatic sport at The Meadows Racetrack for the last four decades.

Saturday was Roger Huston’s last day at the track.

“I’ve never had to work a single day in my life because I love what I do. If you love what you do, you have it made. I’ve had it made,” he said trackside.

That’s what has kept him going for almost 60 years on the job, the last 44 at the Washington County track. The 77-year-old said one his fondest memories was back in 1984 when a local horse took down the number one horse in harness racing.

“Of all the maybe 90,000 that I’ve announced here, it really stands out,” Huston recalled.

When you call that many races, you are bound to have seen some odd things happen. He walked us through a race where deer became the headline attraction.

“We’re on live TV, and I gotta say something so I said that’s Rudolph on top and Bambi closing on second and things like that,” Huston said with a laugh.

Huston is moving to Ohio, where he will serve as an ambassador for the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association. He will continue to call races as well. His workload will go from about 2,500 a year to about 500 a year.

Huston’s retirement plan is simple.

“I’ve always said, the ideal way to go – “as they race down the stretch it Annihilator with the lead, here comes Dragon’s Lair on the outside. It’s Dragon’s Lair winning the race,” Huston said as he pretended to keel over after finishing announcing a race. “Enough said.”

He was emotional as he prepared for his final day at the racetrack he called home for more than 40 years.

“When they go in behind the gate for that final race, today’s 12th, it will be different,” Huston said while holding back his emotions. “Because you know that’s the last one you’re going to do here.”