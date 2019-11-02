



BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Braddock police chief Guy Collins was charged with simple assault after a domestic incident with his girlfriend.

The criminal complaint says officers responded to the 600 block of Centre Avenue for the incident on Friday.

The 20-year-old woman said she and Collins, her boyfriend, were fighting and Collins struck her in the face. The woman had a small swollen laceration on her bottom lip that was bleeding, the complaint says.

The document also says the argument was about their daughter.

The victim also said Collins grabbed her by the neck but did not choke her and threw a chair at her, the complaint says. The chair did not hit the woman.

When on the phone with the police, the woman said she locked herself in the bathroom.

Collins told police, according to the complaint, that he “shoved her” to keep the woman from hitting him.

The complaint says Collins admitted to grabbing the woman during the “tussle” but Collins said he never choked her.

Officers did not observe any marks on the woman’s throat.

Collins, 59, had his preliminary hearing and preliminary arraignment on Saturday.

Chardae Jones, the mayor of Braddock, released a statement, saying: