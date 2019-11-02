



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A gun safety message is scheduled to run in two Pittsburgh movie theaters.

Beginning Saturday, Cinemark North and Cinemark Robinson will air a 30-second Public Service Announcement before the start of every movie, as well as every five minutes in the lobby.

The BE SMART gun safety message from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will run for nine weeks with an estimated reach of more than 350,000 people. It is the first time that a Be SMART message has run in theaters.

“We’re proud to partner with Pittsburgh Cinemarks to get the Be SMART message out to hundreds of thousands of Pittsburgh families,” said Amy Fleming, a Pittsburgh-based volunteer with Moms Demand Action. “Secure gun storage saves lives and simple steps like storing guns locked, unloaded and separately from ammunition, can keep guns out of the hands of children and others who shouldn’t have them.”

Research has shown that 4.6 million children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked.

The Be SMART program focuses on education and awareness about child gun deaths and secure gun storage.

The program trains community members on the simple steps that can be taken to store guns responsibly.