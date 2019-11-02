TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– More than 150 students gathered at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s Strip District studios on Saturday to be fitted for costumes for “The Nutcracker.”

The roles include mice, clowns, sheep and toy soldiers for students, ages eight and up, in PBT School’s Student and Pre-professional divisions.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Students started rehearsing in September for their chance to join the professional company on the Benedum Center stage.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Staged by PBT Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr, PBT’s “The Nutcracker” features students in roles ranging from Act I party guests to the whimsical characters of the Act II Land of Enchantment.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For more information on show times and tickets, click here.

