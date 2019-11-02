TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Monday night’s win against the Miami Dolphins.

Jaylen Samuels is expected to be the starter at running back as Benny Snell Jr. is out with a knee injury.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix is questionable with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Ramon Foster also will not play Sunday. He is out with a concussion.

The Steelers released their injury report on Friday.

