PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Monday night’s win against the Miami Dolphins.
Jaylen Samuels is expected to be the starter at running back as Benny Snell Jr. is out with a knee injury.
Fullback Roosevelt Nix is questionable with a knee injury.
Offensive lineman Ramon Foster also will not play Sunday. He is out with a concussion.
The Steelers released their injury report on Friday.
