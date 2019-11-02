TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
By Chris Hoffman
By Chris Hoffman


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Expect road closures Saturday for the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler race.

Over 4,500 participants are expected to participate in the seventh annual event.

Road closures are scheduled between 6:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

The race will cover the following areas throughout the City of Pittsburgh:
• Start on West Carson Street near Station Square;
• Continue through the West End, North Side, Strip District and Downtown; and
• Finish Downtown in front of EQT Plaza, on the corner of 7th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Click here to see a full course map.

Motorists will still be able to access the Strip District.

