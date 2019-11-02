Comments
The race will cover the following areas throughout the City of Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Expect road closures Saturday for the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler race.
Over 4,500 participants are expected to participate in the seventh annual event.
Road closures are scheduled between 6:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
• Start on West Carson Street near Station Square;
• Continue through the West End, North Side, Strip District and Downtown; and
• Finish Downtown in front of EQT Plaza, on the corner of 7th Street and Liberty Avenue.
Click here to see a full course map.
Motorists will still be able to access the Strip District.
