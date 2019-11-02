TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
Filed Under:Donte Moncrief, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have released wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

The team announced the move on Saturday.

Moncrief signed with the Steelers in the offseason.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Moncrief played in five games and had four catches for 18 yards.

The Steelers will get their 2020 third-round compensatory pick back because of the release.

The team also activated running back Tony Brooks-James from the practice squad.

Comments