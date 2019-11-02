Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have released wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
The team announced the move on Saturday.
Moncrief signed with the Steelers in the offseason.
#Steelers release WR Donte Moncrief. Unfortunately for him—Only 4 catches so far. Steelers also will get back their 2020 3rd round comp pick. #NFL is a business. And this was a business play
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 2, 2019
Moncrief played in five games and had four catches for 18 yards.
The Steelers will get their 2020 third-round compensatory pick back because of the release.
The team also activated running back Tony Brooks-James from the practice squad.
