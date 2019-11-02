PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Promise received a big boost in funding as it works to provide scholarships to Pittsburgh Public School students.
On Saturday, the foundation received $4.8 million in contributions to its scholarship fund.
Around $1.2 million was raised at Saturday’s event in downtown Pittsburgh’s Wyndham Grand Hotel.
Since 2008, the foundation has been providing college scholarships for nearly 10,000 students.
“It’s the transformation taking place in individual lives, the dreams that are opening up, the aspirations that are elevating, the expectations that people are having of our children that they did not use to have,” Saleem Ghubril, executive director or The Pittsburgh Promise.
Over the next 10 years, the organization hopes to send 10,000 more Pittsburgh students to college.
You must log in to post a comment.