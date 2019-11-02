



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Over the past 24 hours, two high school students in Morgantown, West Virginia have overdosed on heroin laced “vape pens.”

Both have been hospitalized, according to a Facebook post by Morgantown police.

Preliminary testing on one of the “Vape” solutions has indicated that the solution contained heroin, and other opioids as well as a significant number of other chemicals.

In a video message, Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston warns anyone using or in possession of a vape solution that was NOT purchased directly from a retail store should turn them in to school administration or law enforcement, or simply throw them away.

These types of solutions are extremely dangerous and potentially fatal from as little as one use.

Click here for more details.