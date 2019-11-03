Comments
CENTERVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Centerville police officer who helped a local couple deliver their baby on the way to the hospital got to meet the newborn.
On Facebook, Centerville Borough shared the story of baby Poppy, who was born on Tuesday.
They say the newborn girl was delivered by Centerville Borough Patrolman Carl Talbert.
While the mother and father were on Route 40 traveling to the hospital, Centerville Borough says Patrolman Talbert delivered the baby in the couples’ car.
The parents and Poppy stopped by the department to thank Officer Talbert for helping them welcome their daughter into the world.
