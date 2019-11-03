MONESSEN (KDKA) – The Young Preservationists Association of Pittsburgh (YPA) has ranked the former Monessen City Hall at 100 3rd Street as No. 6 in their Annual Top Ten Sites.

The list is to highlight regional preservation opportunities worthy of being reused or developed. This marks the fourth Monessen site to be listed since 2015.

According to Monessen Mayor Matthew Shorraw, the former City Hall is owned by Monessen Rising LLC.

It was built in 1927 by Monessen architect Ernest Clark and was used for city business from 1927 to 2008. It features historic features such as beveled glass, oak woodwork, a skylight and terrazzo flooring. There is currently a reuse plan for the building, which is hoped to be realized in the near future.

The new City Hall is located at 557 Donner Ave.

The reception for the Top Ten Sites was held Nov. 1 at a reception at Alphabet City in the Mexican War Streets neighborhood.

For more information about the Young Preservationists Association of Pittsburgh, visit: https://www.youngpreservationists.org/.