Tito
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Tito came to Animal Friends as a transfer from one of our partner organizations. This sweet rabbit has been taking some time to acclimate to coming to Animal Friends. Tito is a shy guy and can be nervous in new environments, so we’re committed to working with him to make him as comfortable as possible. He would do well in a home with experienced bunny owners who will help him find his confidence again. This beautiful rabbit is looking for a loving home with a family to call his own — could it be yours?
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Liam & Moose
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Liam is a fun, happy dog who loves walking with the volunteers! He loves attention and is very playful. Liam is good with other animals and kids. He needs an active family. He is partially housebroken. As of 10/27/19, Liam is 10-months-old.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Moose was an outside cat that was humanely trapped and brought to one of our neuter clinics. We decided he was too handsome to be taken and left outside to fend on his own. He went to a foster home with his buddy Curry and they worked wonders with him. He will need a loving home (preferably with another cat) who has time to help him adjust and become more comfortable around people. He’s very sweet and playful.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
