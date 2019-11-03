



Tito

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Tito came to Animal Friends as a transfer from one of our partner organizations. This sweet rabbit has been taking some time to acclimate to coming to Animal Friends. Tito is a shy guy and can be nervous in new environments, so we’re committed to working with him to make him as comfortable as possible. He would do well in a home with experienced bunny owners who will help him find his confidence again. This beautiful rabbit is looking for a loving home with a family to call his own — could it be yours?