STOYSTOWN (KDKA) – A person stole $1,250 worth of tools from All Pro Painting and Renovations on the Lincoln Highway from the beginning of March to October, according to a Pa. State Police report released on Friday.
The unknown suspect stole a Grayco Paint Sprayer, Hitachi Circular Saws, DEWALT 20 volt batteries and a Warner 24′ extension ladder.
The sprayer is valued at $500, the saw at $200, the batteries at $50 and the ladder at $150.
The Somerset County Patrol Unit investigated the theft.
