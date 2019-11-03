  • KDKA TVOn Air

STOYSTOWN (KDKA) – A person stole $1,250 worth of tools from All Pro Painting and Renovations on the Lincoln Highway from the beginning of March to October, according to a Pa. State Police report released on Friday.

The unknown suspect stole a Grayco Paint Sprayer, Hitachi Circular Saws, DEWALT 20 volt batteries and a Warner 24′ extension ladder.

The sprayer is valued at $500, the saw at $200, the batteries at $50 and the ladder at $150.

The Somerset County Patrol Unit investigated the theft.

