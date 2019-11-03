PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–ESPN is reporting the Seattle Seahawks had an interest in signing Antonio Brown before they claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon on waivers Friday.
According to the report, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said there are “a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over.”
Rosenhaus is referring to the NFL’s investigation into several sexual assault allegations against Brown.
The former Steelers wide receiver was traded to the Oakland Raiders before being released, then signed by the New England Patriots before being released.
