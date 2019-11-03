Comments
SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 27-year-old from Kittanning was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop led police to allegedly discover nearly 20 bags of heroin in his car.
According to Pennsylvania Police, the traffic stop happened Friday night on Route 28 and Horseshoe Drive in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.
Police say they found the driver of the stopped Jeep to be in possession of 17 bags of heroin.
After he was evaluated, state police arrested the 27-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence.
The identity of the suspect was not released.
