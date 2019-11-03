  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Arrest, DUI, Heroin, Local TV, Route 28, South Buffalo Township, Traffic Stop

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 27-year-old from Kittanning was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop led police to allegedly discover nearly 20 bags of heroin in his car.

According to Pennsylvania Police, the traffic stop happened Friday night on Route 28 and Horseshoe Drive in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.

Police say they found the driver of the stopped Jeep to be in possession of 17 bags of heroin.

After he was evaluated, state police arrested the 27-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

Comments